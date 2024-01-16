Actor, Lil Win has chided the Black Stars after this past weekend's defeat during their opening AFCON game

The actor registered his disappointment at the Black Stars and suggested that the team be dissolved

The actor's reaction to the Black Stars' game has gotten many fans talking about the team's abysmal performance

Ghanaian actor, Kojo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has descended on the Black Stars after they lost to Cape Verde in their opening AFCON game.

The painful defeat has gotten many Ghanaians criticising the Black Star's performance and reviewing the team's current issues.

In a new video, Lil Win talked about the team's losing streak and jokingly advised the team to be sold off.

Lil Win blasts the Black Stars Photo source: Instagram/OfficialLilWin, Instagram/jayew

Netizens react to Lil Win's new video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Lil Win's criticism of the Black Stars.

um.irise said:

Black queens self are good pass them Moa nkwaaaaaa

balljbeat wrote:

Eiiiiiiiiiiiii. I can't breeeeeeffff

adelekerichest commented:

Even the kumawood stars can score Cape Verde… black stars broken heart nkoaaaa‍♂️‍♂️

afia_twerkfest exclaimed:

Super strickers are better than them tswww

feliciamensah672 added:

They have to desolve the team

Shatta Wale bashes referee after Ghana's defeat

During Ghana's AFCON fixture against Cape Verde, Majeed Ashimeru's explosive goal which was disallowed after a VAR review became a major highlight.

The goal was ruled out after the VAR check showed that Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer who was in an offside position interfered with the goalkeeper's line of sight.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale shared his frustrations with Jacques Ndala Ngambo, the referee in charge of the game

Jordan Ayew blames Black Stars' defeat on inexperience

Jordan Ayew's reaction after the Black Stars' widely talked about AFCON defeat to Cape Verde.

The Ghanaian player explained that the majority of the players in the current Black Stars' squad were unfamiliar with the AFCON terrain and would have to adjust quickly to help them advance in the tournament.

