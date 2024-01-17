Black Stars supporters in Côte d'Ivoire who threatened to return home due to financial constraints have received some cash

The supporters had been transported to Côte d'Ivoire by the government for the 2023 AFCON tournament

Government officials reportedly negotiated with disgruntled supporters and paid some of them $400 each

Over 300 supporters of the Black Stars in Côte d'Ivoire who threatened to return home due to financial constraints have received $400 from the government.

The supporters, who were transported to Côte d'Ivoire by the government, issued the threat on January 15, 2024.

Black Stars supporters get cash from government.

Source: Getty Images

A journalist with the supporters confirmed to Citi News that government officials had negotiated with disgruntled supporters and paid some of them $400 each.

The journalist said he couldn't confirm if all the supporters received the $400.

“For the entire tournament, in fact, officials were unable to tell us, so we don’t know if this is going to be for the entire tournament.”

He also couldn't confirm if the supporters would get another payment before the tournament ended.

Ghana's first game at the ongoing AFCON tournament ended in a 2-1 defeat against the Cape Verde.

A header from Alexander Djiku brought Ghana on level terms after the early goal from Cape Verde, only for a last-minute defensive mishap to turn the score around in favour of the island nation.

The result led to a fan accosting the Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

Shatta Wale bashes referee after Ghana's defeat

During Ghana's AFCON fixture against Cape Verde, Majeed Ashimeru's explosive goal, which was disallowed after a VAR review, became a significant highlight.

The goal was ruled out after the VAR check showed that Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer, who was in an offside position, interfered with the goalkeeper's line of sight.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale shared his frustrations with Jacques Ndala Ngambo, the referee who was in charge of the game.

Jordan Ayew blames Black Stars' defeat on inexperience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Jordan Ayew's reaction after the Black Stars' widely talked about AFCON defeat to Cape Verde.

The Ghanaian player explained that most players in the current Black Stars squad were unfamiliar with the AFCON terrain and would have to adjust quickly to help them advance in the tournament.

