A video of a Japanese man speaking about the Ghana's participation in the AFCON has gone viral

Wearing a Black Stars jersey, the man said he is supporting the senior national team and wished them well in the national team

He also singled out Mohammed Kudus and Dede Ayew urging them to give off their maximum best for the team

A Japanese man currently resident in Ghana is trending after a video of him urging the Black Stars on as they prepare to play Egypt went viral on social media.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the middle-aged man wearing a Black Stars jersey standing on a compound all hyped up.

In a bid to prove his admiration for the team, he spoke in Twi and admonished the players of the senior national to give off their maximum best in the game against Egypt.

He singled out players like Dede Ayew and Mohammed Kudus and urged them to lead the team to victory.

Jordan Ayew confident ahead of Ghana game

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Jordan Ayew said he was confident that the Black Stars will defeat Egypt in their second Group B match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Crystal Palace striker said that the team was determined to bounce back and prove themselves in the tournament.

Ayew added that the team had learned from their mistakes in the first match and had worked hard to improve their performance and tactics.

Ghana supporters pray for Black Stars

Also, a group of Ghanaian supporters in Ivory Coast rallying behind the Black Stars in the ongoing AFCON was captured praying vehemently ahead of the country's second game.

As Ghana readies to face Egypt, the Ghanaian supporters gathered and offered prayers to God to see the team through their second game, so that they could emerge victorious and earn enough points to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

