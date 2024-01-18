Chris Hughton has opened up about getting attacked by an aggressive supporter after Ghana's loss against Cape Verde

The Black Stars coach thanked everyone for their support, stating that he received a lot of messages from well-wishers

Hughton has moved on from the incident and is focused on Ghana's next clash versus Egypt, calling it a competitive game

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has opened up about the incident that saw him attacked by an angry fan after his side's 2:1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hughton said he was grateful for the support he received from well-wishers who sent him messages of solidarity and encouragement and the media, who extensively reported on the matter. He addressed the issue during Ghana's pre-match conference ahead of their match against Egypt.

The Black Stars coach addressed the attack, which reportedly happened at the team's hotel in Abidjan. Reportedly, a fan approached him and started shouting insults at him, blaming him for the defeat against Cape Verde.

Hughton said he has moved on from the incident and is focused on preparing his team for their next game against Egypt on Thursday, January 18.

He said he expects a tough and competitive match against the Pharaohs, who are also looking for their first win in the tournament after drawing 1:1 with Mozambique. He said,

I very much appreciate the levels of support that I’ve had. I think that is something that is very much in the past. I think it’s had a lot of media coverage. I thank everybody for the messages of support, but today is probably the day to look forward to the very competitive game that we have on Thursaday.

Jordan Ayew speaks on Egypt clash

In a related story, Jordan Ayew has in Ghana's second Group B fixture at the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars forward said that the team did not go to the Afcon just to visit Abidjan; they were there to bring the trophy home.

Ghana lost their first match vs Cape Verde and would be looking forward to making up for the defeat with a win against Egypt.

