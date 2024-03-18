Ghana has announced its former player Otto Addo as the new coach for the Black Stars after several months of searching

Otto Addo will tag team German football coach Joseph Lauman and ex-Black Stars players Fatawu Dauda and John Paintsil for the new role

A recent report disclosed that the coach had preferred Michael Essien in his team, but the Chelsea legend was not interested

Ghana's search for a new coach, the country's seventh coach in six years, has finally come to an end.

On March 15, the Ghana Football Association announced the return of Dortmund trainer Otto Addo, who managed Ghana's stint at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The new coach and his team have triggered a lot of mixed reactions from many Ghanaian fans, who remain doubtful of a resurgence as promised by the country's highest football body.

Michael Essien turns down Black Stars opportunity

Former Black Stars player and Chelsea football star Michael Essien was among several names tipped for the assistant coach job.

According to a recent report, Otto Addo claimed he recommended Michael Essien to be considered as a member of his team to manage the Black Stars.

The report indicated that Michael Essien turned the role down because he was not interested. The Chelsea and Black Stars legend is yet to speak about these claims.

Netizens react to Michael Essien's snub

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Black Stars fans in reaction to the news of Michael Essien turning down the Black Stars opportunity.

thecrookedtraveler said:

Of course I he will never be interested! Essien is that guy! He doesn’t want trouble for himself! He’s always been like that!

eyetrackgps_ghana wrote:

At least he respect himself, he won't allow Miserable people to take him to the cleaners.

hmarinet noted:

This man knows and understand Ghanaians

mr_8adu quizzed:

Sorry to ask or maybe I haven’t done a research on but is he a coach to be an assistant coach? And the other?

Michael Essien shines again for Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien performed remarkably in a legends' game between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

The game ended with a 4:0 scoreline against Bayern Munich, with Michael Essien scoring two goals for his former club, Chelsea.

