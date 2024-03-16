The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the newly formed techincal team of the senior national team, the Black Stars

New coach Otto Addo named Joseph Laumann, and two former Black Stars players John Painstil, and Fatau Dauda as his assistant coaches

The news has sparked various reactions from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts on the newly formed technical team of the Black Stars

New Coach of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has named persons who will play the role as assistant coaches.

Otto Addo names his assistant coaches

In a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), it stated that Otto Addo named Moroccan-German football coach and former player Joseph Laumann, and two former Black Stars players John Painstil, and Fatau Dauda as assistant coaches.

The GFA further stated that they would provide the requisite support for the newly formed technical team of the Black Stars to ensure their success.

The Association also added that they would have in mind that despite putting together an incredible team, there would be some good moments and bad moments in this new era.

"We strongly believe that with the right level of support, our collective future looks bright. The GFA is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to exercise patience and offer the team their full backing as we embark on this rebuilding process."

Below is the statement released by the Ghana Football Association concerning the new technical team of the Black Stars.

About Joseph Laumann

The statement threw some light on the achievements of Laumann. It stated that he is a UEFA pro-License holder, and has previously played in Cyprus, Germany, as well as in Vietnam. With regards to his credentials when it comes to coaching, the statement stated that he coached top teams in the English Championship such as Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley.

About John Paintsil

Former Black Stars player John Painstil played for top European clubs Fulham, West Ham United, and South African club Kaizer Chiefs before his retirement. During his hay days, he featured in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.

The former Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals player is a Ghana legend of 89 caps, a former captain and a member of the squad that won Bronze in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

John was a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa and a CAF Licence B holder.

About Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda, a former goalkeeper of Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold and Orlando Pirates, represented Ghana 23 times and featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Reactions as GF names Black Stars' technical team

Below are reactions from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts on the newly formed technical team of the Black Stars by the Ghana Football Association (GFA):

Philipoo Platiny said:

Leayea Kingston would have been perfect match

Felix Nartey said:

I am in love with the list of the technical bench. Let's test them and see.

Fiifi Be Be said:

We will exercise patience paaa but dont let the team be like Manchester United, they win today, tomorrow they are down. We won't have that patience forever. Yoooooooo.

Des Nuttal Nartey said:

John Paintsil saw it coming so he has to defend the system . Congratulations Bra John and Better luck Next time Olele

Kosi D Attipoe said:

Goodluck. We wish you well.

Abubakar Edrez Lewandoski said:

God save Ghana football.

Failed 2023 AFCON campaign

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars have been without a coach since their disappointing early exit from the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars failed to qualify from their group at AFCON 2023, which is currently ongoing in Cote d'Ivoire.

The team picked up just two points and finished third in Group B after two draws and a loss.

Ghana suffered defeat in its first game of the tournament, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew its next two games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana had a chance of qualifying for the tournament's knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams. However, Cameroon’s 3-2 win over The Gambia knocked the team out.

Chris Hughton was sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job.

