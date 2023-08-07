A 21-year-old female, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, has set a new high jump national record by clearing the bar at 1.94 meters

In setting the record, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah also won a gold medal in the current World University Games

The University of Cape Coast student will represent Ghana at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in 2023

The University of Cape Coast student beat Elena Kulichenko of Cyprus, who placed second, and Venla Pulkkanen of Finland was third.

Elena jumped the bar at 1.91m, while Venla did the same at 1.89m.

The 21-year-old, who also won gold at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius last year, to go along with the gold she also won at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, in 2019, caps an unbelievable last three years.

By winning gold at the competition, Rose will represent Ghana at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

With over 2,500 competitors from more than 50 nations taking part in the 11-day event, the FISU Games are the largest international multi-sport competition for student-athletes in the globe.

