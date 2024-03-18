Ghana is making steady progress in the ongoing All African Games, moving from its previous position to take the 6th spot

As of March 18, Ghana has secured a total of 46 medals, comprising 9 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals

Egypt is leading the table with 156 medals while Madagascar is the last on the table with 13 medals

Ghana has taken the 6th spot in the ongoing All African Games being held in the country.

As of March 18, 2024, the West African Country had secured a total of 46 medals, consisting 9 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Ghana is making steady progress in the ongoing All African Games (Source: The Herald Ghana)

Egypt is still dominating the competition as the country with the highest number of medals, with a total of 156 medals, comprising 91 gold, 35 silver and 30 bronze medals.

Nigeria is second on the table with a total of 79 medals, consisting of 27 gold, 22 silver and 30 bronze medals.

South Africa, which is the third country on the table has amassed 25 gold, 29 silver and 38 bronze medals, with a total 92 medals won in the games.

Algeria is fourth on the table with 22 gold, 30 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Tunisia follows Algeria with 12 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

Host country Ghana is 6th on the table with a total of 46 medals, consisting of 9 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Mauritius follows with 22 total medals while Eritrea, Morocco and Madagascar have 13, 17 and 13 total medals respectively.

Fans reacts to positions of various countries in All African Games

Some fans and nationals of the various countries participating in the competition have reacted to the current positions of their countries.

@Emmanuel Ogunshola wrote:

"Be expecting Nigeria to give a wider gap to the third position athletic is their major strength."

@Thomas Booateng also wrote:

"Mauritius and Eritrea still a threat to Ghana. We must catch up with Tunisia."

@Fred Genuwine also wrote:

"Last edition Ghana had only 13 medals and was 15 on the medal table .great improvement team Ghana."

All African Games: Ghana has four medals in eight days, Egypt has 66

Egypt has been consistent with winning a lot of medals in the ongoing competition.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana was trailing behind in the all African games while Egypt was leading the medal table.

As of the Day-8, the host nation had only four medals while Egypt had amassed a total of sixty-six medals.

The All African Games commenced on March 3, 2024, and is expected to end on March 23, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh