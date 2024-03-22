Ghana will be competing in some disciplines on the final day of athletics at the ongoing 2023 African Games

Even though the host nation did not start the competition on a winning note team Ghana hopes to win nine more medals

Currently, Ghana's medal count in the 2023 African Games is 50, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze

At the beginning of the 2023 African Games, the host nation, Ghana, seemed ill-prepared and did not win any medals.

However, as the games continued, the host nation started winning some medals, showing on the medal table and making an impact.

The medals have mainly been won during athletics, bringing joy to many Ghanaians and increasing the number of spectators in the stadiums who watch the athletes.

As the five-day festival of athleticism ends on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium for the 2023 African Games, Ghana looks forward to winning more medals.

Ghana won three medals in the track and field. Rose Yeboah secured gold in the Women's High Jump.

Meanwhile, Ghana's relay teams added to the medal table when the Women's 4x100m relay clinched bronze while the men got silver

Ghana hopes to win nine more medals in athletics

On Friday, March 22, 2024, team Ghana will compete in some games and looks forward to winning medals. Below are some of the events:

Juliana Sakat will compete in the Women's Half Marathon final

Meanwhile, William Amponsah, the men's 10,000m National record holder, will compete in the Men's Half Marathon and hopes to win a medal.

Ghana has two contenders in the Men's High Jump final. They are Ebenezer Gyimah and Evans Yamoah.

John Ampomah will represent the host nation in the Men's Javelin throw and hopes for a medal, too.

In the 400m hurdles, Asana Hamidu is in the final and looks forward to winning a medal.

Sprinter Janet Mensah will contest in the 200m final.

Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini will be in the Men's 200m final.

Aside from athletics, Ghana will surely win medals in other disciplines like boxing and football.

Ghana's Black Princesses beat Nigeria to win gold at African Games

In another story, the final women's football competition at the 13th African Games came off on March 21, 2024, in Cape Coast, and the Black Princesses won gold.

Ghana's Mukarama Abdullai scored the winning goal, which earned them gold.

This brings Ghana's medal count in the 2023 African Games to 50, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze.

