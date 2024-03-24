The 13th All-African Games ended with a spectacular celebration at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, March 23

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, attended the ceremony

A video of the president and the first lady’s arrival has received varied comments, with many gushing over the first lady

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, featured at the 2023 All-African Games closing ceremony on Saturday.

The president and the first lady were greeted by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, who walked alongside the prominent political figures into the University of Ghana Stadium.

Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo grace African Games closing event. Photo credit: ghhyper1/nakufoaddo.

Source: Instagram

The African Games’ closing event climaxed days of sports events, where sportswomen and women received medals for their outstanding accomplishments in the games.

A video showing when the president and the first lady arrived at the ceremony has been posted on social media. Nana Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo were captured in simple outfits to fit the occasion.

The 2023 games kicked off in Accra on Friday, March 8, and concluded on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to the video of Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video posted by Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper1 shared diverse opinions. Many gushed over the first lady.

Fedelia.amo commented:

Our beautiful Rebecca.

Myzzami wrote:

Di3 op333 ni3 fans saaa nasu nothing he is Doing is helping us.

Canadian_pappy gushed:

Ahh u people sure say this woman chop 73 coz eiii she Dey look like 26 years woman oo…she is very beautiful very very beautiful.

Bozzqo commented:

Addo D and his Guy Guy walkings .

Qwecudon said:

Addo guy guy.

Feed66652 said:

Woooo, his wife is so beautiful.

T_blay indicated:

You see the youths we get big problem...seek of coins dem go get they have forgotten things no dey go well in the country.

Prince_of_prince_bloggs posted:

Those praising Nana dem figa Nana go throw money give them.....He make hot pass them.

Akua.ewoenam commented:

Aunty Rebecca nicely dressed simple… nanso yaanom kontaaaannnn.

Theafrikansuperstarofficial said:

Rich guy be dat.

O2.02425022 wrote:

First lady is beautiful ❤️❤️.

Paula_hairflair commented:

Nana is handsome oo.

Mercydarko_761 gushed:

Beautiful Rebecca .

Joseph Paul Amoah makes history as he wins gold in the 200m final at the African Games 2023

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah has etched his name in history with a remarkable victory by clinching gold in the final of the men’s 200m race at the 2023 African Games.

Paul Amoah defeated a stiff contest from Cameroon’s Emmanuel Claude Itounue Bongogne, who finished at 20.74, followed by Nigeria’s Consider Ekanem, who concluded the race at 20.80 seconds.

Source: YEN.com.gh