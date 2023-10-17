NSMQ 2023: Prempeh College Beats OWASS And Pope John To Win Highest Scorer Award
- Prempeh College got the highest scorer award after a resounding victory against Mawuli School and Abeitifi Presby SHS
- The five-time champions picked that award after getting 57 points in the quarter-final contest
- Many people took to social media to commend Prempeh College for winning that award
Prempeh College has sent a strong signal about its preparedness to win the 2023 NSMQ.
This comes after the school fought off competition from Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary to win the highest scorer award.
The five-time champions emerged as winners after garnering the highest points on the second day of the quarterfinal contests of the NSMQ.
With 57 points, Prempeh College defeated Mawuli School and Abeitifi Presby SHS in the quarter-finals held on Monday, October 16.
As reward for their stellar performance the school was given a prize of GH¢5,000 from AT.
Prempeh College will come up against their rivals, Opoku Ware School and Pope Jonh SHS in the semi-finals on Thursday, October 19.
Many commend Prempeh College
News of Prempeh emerging as the winner of the award has excited many people who took to social media to commend them.
Perscoba Shadi commented:
Congratulations for the outstanding performance! God bless!
Ambagbako Ebenezer stated:
Hahahaha he will smile later when he finally smash legon presec
Bright Ophori Quache Wood reacted:
You will come and meet the Santisburg Aka Santamerican boys
Smile Kojo added:
The Lost of the Regionals really made that Brilliant Guy with serious face more serious for this trophy . Kumerican Year
Paul Summers indicated:
They would come and meet us Legon Presec
Keta SHTS school wins top scorer award
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Keta Senior High School also won the top scorers of the day in the ongoing NSMQ in the one-eight round.
Elsie Effah Kaufmann: Quiz mistress glows in beautiful African dress for 2023 quarter-final contests
The school advanced to the quarter-final stage by defeating Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School.
Keta SHTS fought off competition from schools like Mfantsipim, GSTS, Presec Legon and Accra Academy.
Their achievement earned them the esteemed highest scorer award, a testament to their knowledge and proficiency in the competition.
