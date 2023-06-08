Prempeh College made Ghana proud at the Robofest World Championship by winning their category and three other honours

The group known as OLETHROS did not, however, win the overall title as it is awarded to the winners of another category

The Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation Director, Dr Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi, confirmed this in an interview

A team of brilliant young men from Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region of Ghana brought home honour after representing Ghana at the Robofest World Championship.

The boys from Prempeh competed in the Bottlesumo Unlimited category and beat all their competitors in an impressive performance to lift the title.

Citinewsroom reported that the brilliant young men who went with the name OLETHROS were awarded for winning the BOTTLESUMO UNLIMITED contest.

Prempeh College winning team at the Robofest which was held in USA Photo credit: citinewsroom

Source: UGC

In addition, the OLETHROS also took home the trophy for the BOTTLESUMO TIME competition while carrying the day during the Bottlesumo Time Trial.

Why Prempeh College did not win the overall title at the Robofest in Michigan

Although the Prempeh College continent won in their category, The Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation Director explains why the overall winner emerged from Taiwan.

"A team from Taiwan won the championship. Even though three of Ghana’s nine teams performed very well, unfortunately, none of them won the overall championship, which is awarded to the winner of the GAME-SUPPLY CHAIN challenge," Dr. Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi said.

The award-winning OLETHROS were one of the two teams that represented Prempeh College, as another group named JAK was in Michigan, USA, to compete in the championship.

Meanwhile, at the Robofest World Championship held in Michigan in the United States, five students from Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (OLAG SHS) raised the Ghanaian flag high.

With 23 other teams from various nations, the Ghanaian representatives competed in the gaming category and took fourth place.

Source: YEN.com.gh