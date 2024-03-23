The Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzoh, has won the Ellembelle NPP parliamentary primary

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, has won the New Patriotic Party Ellembelle parliamentary primary.

This will be the fourth time he is contesting for Parliament.

Kwasi Bonzoh has already lost three earlier parliamentary contests. Source: Patrick Assuah

Kwasi Bonzoh polled 523 votes out of the total 790 votes cast.

His closest contender, Abeka Dauda, obtained 264 votes.

Kwasi Bonzoh has already lost three earlier parliamentary contests against the NDC’s Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

Speaking to Citi News after the primary he emphasized the need for unity in the constituency.

“Looking at the records we have here, and the leadership of our party, we believe we will capture the seat in 2024. Tomorrow we are starting the reconciliation; we will move to all the areas we didn’t do well.”

In a recent delayed primary, Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng beat two contenders in his primary.

He polled 440 votes, beating two contenders, including a former presiding member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Lawrence Nana Obeng Bondah.

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions in Ghana on January 27.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Several of President Akufo-Addo's ministers were booted out during the party's primaries.

Tina Mensah, the deputy minister of health, and Joseph Cudjoe, the minister of public enterprises, were among the ministers who lost their primaries.

