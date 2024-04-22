An athlete who represented Ghana in the 13th All African Games has been speaking about her unpaid bonuses

A Ghanaian athlete, who participated in the 13th All African Games competition, has lamented over their unpaid bonuses.

Winnifred Ntumi, a gold medalist in the competition, disclosed in an interview that the athletes have not been paid their due bonuses since the completion of the competition.

Speaking during the interview with Happy FM, she called out the Sports Ministry and asked the Ministry led by Mustapha Ussif to ensure that their allowances are released to them soon.

She stressed that nothing of this sort had ever happened in the previous editions of the competition hosted in other countries.

"I've not received the money yet. We (all the disciplines) have not heard from them up till now. Sometimes, when I call, they don't even pick up. It is with the Sports Minister (Mustapha Ussif) and we've not heard from him," he said.

"It is very heartbreaking because this is the first time I've experienced this. In Rabat (Morocco), I got the money immediately after I finished the competition. This is my home country. I competed on the 10th of March, and today is 18th of April. We don't even need reasons, but let's hear from you," she added.

