A Ghanaian journalist has been named winner of the "More Than a Mother Award" for 2024

Ms Aryee is among 53 other young Africans honoured by the foundation during a virtual ceremony

A physical presentation of the award will be held at a later date in Accra in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

A Ghanaian Freelance Journalist, Ms Emelia Naa Ayele Aryee has been honoured with the Merck Foundation's 'More Than a Mother' Award for the second time.

Ms Aryee took the topmost spot for the second time in the online category for English-speaking West African countries during a virtual award ceremony held by the Merck Foundation on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Emelia Naa Ayele Aryee

Source: Facebook

53 other people from over 20 African countries, in Eastern, Southern and Western, were also honoured at the virtual ceremony.

The physical award ceremony will be held in Ghana at a later date, in partnership with the First Lady, HE Rebecca Akufo Addo, where plaques, medals, and certificates will be presented to the winners.

Ms Aryee took to her LinkedIn page to express her joy after being named winner of the 2024 More Than a Mother Award

"Congratulations to me! I won the coveted Merck Foundation More Than A Mother Award and I’m super excited. This recognition would greese my elbows to keep working for women. To make the world a better place for," she posted.

Quality was not compromised

Speaking at the virtual event, the CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr Senator Rasha Kelej, while congratulating the winners on their success, disclosed that the award team did not compromise on the quality of the work submitted.

She further encouraged them to keep working hard to make an impact in the area of girls and women empowerment, not only in their own countries but all over Africa and beyond.

"We are immensely proud of you. Your comprehensive coverage of issues affecting girls and women, including infertility stigma, harmful cultural practices, and the promotion of girl child education, among others, is commendable," Dr Kelej said.

Ms Aryee, who is also a Gender activist, won the award for the first time in March 2023 after coming 3rd in the 2022 edition with a story of how she changed the narrative of a teenage girl in a village in the Eastern Region from early marriage.

Through her efforts, the young girl returned to school after giving birth to her baby, sat for the BECE, and gained admission to senior high school.

The More Than a Mother'Award

The More Than a Mother Award was created by the Merck Foundation to raise awareness about social issues such as breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, women empowerment, ending child marriage, ending FGM and stopping GBV at all levels.

Merck Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA, based in Germany, which aims to improve the health and well-being of people and advance their lives using science and technology.

Source: YEN.com.gh