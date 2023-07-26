The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has said the government is working to introduce American Football to Ghanaian schools

The Minister said the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, was personally committed to developing American Football in Ghana

The National Football League in the United States of America has had some developmental programmes planned for Ghana

The Ghana government is working to introduce American football in schools across the country.

According to the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was personally committed to this push to develop American football in Ghana.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said the government is working "vigorously" to spread American football. Source: Facebook/@MinistryOfYouthAndSports/@MahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Ussif noted that Ghana had already begun partnering with the National Football League (NFL) of the USA.

"We are working vigorously to ensure that this new sport is introduced across the country," he said

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Through this partnership, the NFL organised its first-ever tournament in Africa in Ghana.

Also, it held a special development tournament in Ghana, with 10 selected schools taking part and over 400 participants.

This led to 10 young Ghanaians being selected to represent Africa at a special tournament in the USA.

The minister noted further that this partnership will continue.

"The number of participating schools is expected to increase in the 2nd edition of the developmental NFL Flag Football Competition, which will also select the best players for next year's Pro Bowl in the USA."

Bawumia woos NFL

The Vice President has in the past asked for a National Football League (NFL) Africa Academy in Ghana.

In 2022, he hosted a delegation from the NFL at the Jubilee House, where he expressed support for the sport.

Bawumia said Ghana had multi-talented youth and was a peaceful and business-friendly nation, which would serve the NFL well.

Bawumia's support for sports

Dr Bawumia was on site for the start of work at the multipurpose sports centre for the 6 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He has also supported Hasaacas Ladies with money in the past.

Ahead of the Women's Champions League in 2021, Bawumia donated $10,000 to the team.

NFL players in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian-American NFL player, Ezekiel Nana Ansah, was honoured as the 'King of Giants' at Akropong-Akwapim in the Eastern Region.

The event took place after the player visited Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo to congratulate him for ascending the throne

Ziggy was given the honour for his philanthropic works.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh