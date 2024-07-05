Global site navigation

Afia Schwarzenegger Mocks Adom Kyei-Duah And His Followers: "You're An Embarrassment"
Afia Schwarzenegger Mocks Adom Kyei-Duah And His Followers: "You're An Embarrassment"

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown shade at Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his Philadelphia movement
  • This comes after the religious leader made a claim to replace the image of Jesus in the next 500 years
  • Afia's post mocking the religious leader sparked a feud between her and Adom Kyei Duah's Philadelphia movement

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, founder of the infamous Philadelphia movement, has vowed to replace Jesus Christ's image in the next 500 years.

The religious leader's controversial statement has sparked a frenzy online as fans clash with Philadelphia movement followers.

Afia Schwarzenegger's video mimicking Adom Kyei Duah has refuelled the heated back and forth.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Adom Kyei Duah
Afia Schwarzenegger Photo source: Facebbook/AfiaSchwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger descends on Philadelphia followers

Afia Schwarzenegger kept the religious leader who recently performed a questionable miracle on Lil Win out of her post. However, some fans managed to pull a feud out of Afia Schwarzenegger in the comments.

Adom Kyei Dua commissions a 25,000-seater capacity ultra-modern church in Accra

The social media sensation was astonished to discover that some Ghanaians were rallying behind Adom Kyei-Duah after his statement that he would become the image of Jesus in five hundred years.

Her harsh message to some fans have triggered mixed reactions in her comments box.

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwarzenegger's trolls

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afa Schwarzenegger's post trolling Adom Kyei Duah.

rabohen said:

The way this country make hot no, I swear ibi these way we go take cool wona body

akua_kriselda wrote

Please will God judge Ghanaians?? Because asem b3n kraa ni...eyyy memam Ghana

alikho_richtakher noted:

After 500yrs Jesus…..all hail Nana Philadelphia

ksarp72 remarked:

Mental health is a major problem in Ghana. Hopefully much attention will be paid to save our folks

Khebab-a-thon: Atinga Joel drops emails to prove his attempt has been confirmed by GWR

amankwaaq added:

Till the next 500years it has already startedHis stickers is all over the world now,Immediately u post anything about him u go viral,Bloggers feed themselves with his stories now

Aom Kyei-Duah commissions new church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and general overseer of the Believers Worship Center, prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, had commissioned a new ultra-modern 25,000-seater capacity church at Pokuase Katapor Estate in Accra.

This new church building is reportedly the biggest in Ghana, surpassing the Perez Chapel auditorium of 14,000 capacity.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh

