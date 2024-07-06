Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has described himself as a future president of Ghana

The actor is trending after a picture of himself with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer and current vice president, was posted online

Some social media users have commented on Prince David Osei's photo trending on X

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has caused a stir by publicly declaring his intentions to contest in the presidential elections.

The avid supporter of the New Patriotic Party looked dapper in a vibrant short-sleeved kaftan styled with a black Mobutu hat as he posed with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer.

Prince David Osei accessorised his look with an expensive gold wristwatch while showing off her wedding ring.

Dr Bawumia and Prince David Osei rock designer outfits. Photo credit: @princedavidosei.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia looked classy in a stylish blue suit as he posed with the famous Ghanaian actor.

Prince David Osei shared the photos on X with this caption:

The incoming president and the future president in one pose .. It’s possible with God..

You can only operate on the frequency you attract and the manifestation is sure!!! .@mbawumia@sammiawuku

Check out the photos of X

Prince David Osei dons a designer outfit

Prince David Osei stepped out in a long-sleeve Christian Dior shirt and a ripped denim shirt for his photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Prince David Osei's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Besure2011

JM is winning the 2024 Presidential elections

@lilbruce4real

Your career ended and u wanna join them in order to enrich yaself kwasia like u. U people think we will foolishly support u cos of party colors? Ghanaians are now wising up Ofui

@Nanaokyere_

Obviously Party first over National interest, Sad Reality

@ajewfromghana

Seriously speaking, you don't even qualify to become the president of GHALYWOOD, let alone a nation. Lol

Prince David Osei Speaks On Dumsor, Blames It On Faulty Machines And Localized Faults

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prince David Osei, who claimed that malfunctioning machinery was to blame for recent power disruptions around the nation.

The actor, who led the Dumsor Must Stop campaign in 2015, stated that machines provide power and that these machinery will eventually break down.

After citing a recent blackout in Toronto, Canada, Prince David Osei implied that power disruptions happen even in industrialized nations.

