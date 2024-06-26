Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been confirmed as Dr Bawumia's choice for the position of running mate

His selection comes after several surveys, including one from the National Intelligence Bureau, picked him as the party's favourite

Dr Bawumia has yet to make an official introduction of his choice to the NPP for further deliberation

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been confirmed as the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s choice for running mate.

JoyNews reports that this confirmation followed a short meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, during which the vice president sought the president's counsel.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been picked as Bawumia's running mate.

Source: Getty Images

Dr Bawumia presented his choice of running mate to the president, who gave advice and thoughts before accepting it.

Dr Bawumia would now have to present his choice formally to the party to allow for deliberation and a subsequent acceptance or otherwise of the candidate.

Several leading figures in the New Patriotic Party had stressed that the choice of running mate must come from the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold in this most crucial presidential election.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, was in the race for the running mate position with other contenders, including Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, and Bryan Acheampong, the Agricultural Minister.

About Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and the Energy Minister of Ghana.

He first entered parliament in 2008 and was reelected in 2021, 2016 and 2020.

He has served on several parliamentary committees, including the Health Committee, the Appointments Committee and the Defence and Interior Committee.

Before becoming the Energy Minister, Opoku Prempeh was the Education Minister.

The 56-year-old is a medical doctor specialising in Virology and a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate.

NIB Survey fingers NAPO as the preferred choice for running mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a National Intelligence Bureau survey which found that the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was the most preferred candidate for the position of running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The survey engaged some 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency and polling station executives.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, the forerunner in the running mate race, secured 76.2% of the responses from the delegates polled.

He was followed by the Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutuwm, whose candidacy was only supported by 10.16% of the delegates polled.

Other notable personalities considered for the running mate position include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, and Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Agriculture and MP for Abetifi.

Source: YEN.com.gh