Jasmine Paolini made history after becoming the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon Women's Single final following his victory over Donna Vekic.

The 28-year-old made it to back-to-back finals at the grand slam after a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (10-8) win over Vekic in two hours and 51 minutes, the longest semi-final game at Wimbledon.

Having lost in the final of the French Open early this year, Paolini will be hoping to secure her first grand slam title at Wimbledon.

Jasmine Paolini celebrates after beating Emma Navarro in the quarter-final at Wimbledon on July 9, 2024. Photo: Francois Nel.

She will face Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, who is ranked 31st, in the final following her victory over 2022 champion Elena Rybakina on Sunday, as reported by the BBC.

Paolini opens up on Ghanaian heritage

The 2024 Wimbledon finalist disclosed during her post-match interview that she has a strong Ghanaian heritage which makes her fast on court.

"For me, I am proud to have different blood in my body and of course, I am feeling Italian, I was born in Italy, I am Italian but there is an important part of my life, my mum is Polish and my grandfather is from Ghana," she said.

"I am fast because of Ghana," she added with a beaming smile.

Paolini reaches Wimbledon final after beating Vekic

