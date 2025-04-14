Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season against Fulham on Monday

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues to dominate the Premier League scoring charts, with 27 goals this season

The influential Black Stars striker is enjoying his most productive EPL season in the current campaign

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has made headlines after scoring his eighth goal of the 2024/25 English Premier League season, drawing level with Nigeria's Alex Iwobi to become the joint-fifth highest African scorer in the EPL this term.

His latest strike, according to the BBC, came against Fulham on Monday, April 14, further cementing his place among the top-performing African players in the Premier League this season.

Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth celebrates after scoring against Fulham in an EPL match on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The Black Stars of Ghana striker, who was rated decently in the World Cup qualifier against Madagascar last month, netted for Bournemouth in the 1st minutes of their EPL clash against Fulham on Monday night.

The home team went ahead to win the game with the single strike of the Ghanaian forward as the Cherries moved to 8th in the league standings with 48 points after 32 games.

1. Egypt's Salah Leads the EPL Top Scorers Chart

At the summit of the African scorers' chart—and the entire 2024/25 Premier League—is Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool forward has showcased his world-class ability this term, leading the EPL Golden Boot race with an impressive 27 goals.

2. Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo Shines

Cameroonian attacker Bryan Mbeumo has been a revelation for Brentford this season, scoring 18 goals in the league so far as the second highest scoring African player in the EPL this season.

His moved from Frenchs side Troyes to the Premier League side in 2019, with Mbeumo becoming the focal point of ais team's attack.

3. Yoane Wissa of Dr Congo Delivers

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, representing the Democratic Republic of Congo, follows closely with 15 goals.

Often overshadowed by teammates like Ivan Toney in previous seasons, Wissa has stepped into the limelight this term, making vital contributions to Brentford's survival hopes.

4. Nicolas Jackson of Senegal In the Mix

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea, though occasionally criticized for inconsistency, has managed to notch 9 league goals in the current campaign for Enzo Maresca's Blues.

The Senegalese forward has had moments of brilliance in a Chelsea side that continues to rebuild under their new manager, albeit he has not scored in his last 11 games across all competitions for the London side.

5. Antoine Semenyo Catches Up with Alex Iwobi

Meanwhile, Fulham’s Alex Iwobi has quietly put together a solid campaign with 8 goals from midfield, offering creativity and work rate that have been vital to Fulham’s mid-table stability.

Antoine Semenyo’s 2024/25 season is shaping up to be his best yet in the Premier League. With 8 goals to his name, the Bournemouth striker has grown in confidence and effectiveness in front of goal.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth jubilates after scoring against Fulham in a Premier League match on April 14, 2025.

His goal against Fulham on April 14 placed him among the top five African scorers in the league.

Semenyo Advised not to Follow the Money

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the suggestion of former Ghana international and GPL great, Dan Owusu, for Antoine Semenyo not to follow the money when he is deciding his future at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The former Bristol City attacker has been linked with several top EPL sides who are reportedly planning to capture the Ghanaian forward, including the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, the ex-Bofoakwa Tano great does not want the in-form attacker to base his decision solely on financial motivation.

