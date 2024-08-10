It was an afternoon to forget for Jadon Sancho after the Englishman missed yet another penalty at Wembley on Saturday

The Manchester United forward looked clearly distressed after his shot was parried by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

However, a Manchester United player was there to offer support in a gesture that went unnoticed by TV cameras

After Jadon Sancho missed a penalty in the Community Shield against Manchester City, a Manchester United teammate immediately went over to offer support.

City won the shootout 7-6, with Manuel Akanji netting the winning penalty.

Jadon Sancho appeared visibly distressed after missing another crucial penalty at Wembley. Photo by Marc Atkins.

United had been in the lead after Andre Onana saved Bernardo Silva's shot, but Sancho's miss sent the teams into sudden death.

Sancho, taking his first competitive penalty since the Euro 2020 final, aimed for the right corner, but Ederson made a fantastic save, tipping the ball onto the post.

As a disappointed Sancho trudged back to the centre circle, he might feel unlucky that his penalty was tipped onto the post.

According to The Athletic's Carl Anka, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was quick to offer consolation, going straight to Sancho to support him.

During the match, United captain Bruno Fernandes thought he had scored with a stunning curling shot into the top right corner, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside.

He did convert the first penalty in the shootout, but Manchester City ultimately claimed the Community Shield.

City won the trophy after losing to Arsenal last year, with the Premier League season set to begin next week.

What's next for Sancho and Man United?

Meanwhile, Sancho has been a key figure in pre-season for Erik ten Hag’s squad after being reintegrated into the first team.

Following a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund due to a public dispute with his manager, which was resolved earlier this summer, Sancho is eager to have a strong season at Old Trafford and move past his Wembley disappointment.

Manchester United start their domestic league campaign on Friday, hosting Fulham at Old Trafford.

YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Onana fell victim to some clever mind games during the 2024 Community Shield showdown.

Onana attempted a psychological tactic by gesturing towards one side of the goal, hinting at where he thought Haaland should aim.

However, Haaland, unfazed, coolly placed the ball into the opposite corner while Onana dived in vain the other way.

