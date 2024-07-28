Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro were substituted during Manchester United's pre-season match against Arsenal

Hojlund was hooked off with discomfort just three minutes after scoring United's goal against the Gunners

Seventeen minutes later, newly-signed centre-back Yoro followed Hojlund into the dressing with an injury

Manchester United face a double injury setback as the new Premier League season approaches, following injuries to Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro in their pre-season match against Arsenal.

Hojlund, the 21-year-old former Atalanta striker, had scored the opening goal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro were substituted during Manchester United's pre-season match against Arsenal. Photos: Ash Donelon/Kevork Djansezian.

Source: Getty Images

However, his game was cut short in the 13th minute due to injury, and he was replaced by Hannibal.

Although he appeared to be in some discomfort, the Denmark international was able to walk off the pitch and down the tunnel without assistance.

Things worsened when new £59 million signing Leny Yoro also went down with an injury in the 30th minute and followed Hojlund back into the dressing room - compounding worries for United, per Manchester Evening News.

Last season, Manchester United struggled with injuries, and it seems Erik ten Hag faces similar challenges this year.

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United

Per the Mirror, Manchester United and Arsenal brought their Premier League rivalry to the U.S., clashing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While it was Erik ten Hag's side's first pre-season match in the States, Mikel Arteta's side were playing their second game in four days, having drawn 1-1 with Bournemouth at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of LA Galaxy.

Despite Arsenal's 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli Manchester United edged the Gunners in a shootout drill, which delighted the American fans.

Man United to offload 6 top players

YEN.com.gh also reported that Manchester United plans to sell several senior players this summer to raise funds for new acquisitions.

The club has already sold Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, and Alvaro Fernandez for significant amounts, with Donny van de Beek also leaving.

Additionally, the Glazers are reportedly open to selling Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka and are considering offers for Maguire, McTominay, Eriksen, and Casemiro.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh