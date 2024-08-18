Real Madrid have secured a perfect start in their opening La Liga game of the season with an early 1-0 lead at Mallorca.

Los Blancos needed less 15 minutes to open their account away from home as Carlo Ancelotti looks to guide them to a domestic title defence in 2025.

The veteran Italian coach opted for an unchanged starting line up from the midweek 2-0 UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw.

That call meant the focus remained firmly on Kylian Mbappe’s long awaited La Liga debut but it was Ancelotti’s two brilliant Brazilians who broke the deadlock in Palma.

As Mallorca failed to clear their lines inside the box, Vinicius Junior’s clever backheel was superbly curled home by Rodrygo Goes, to silence the home crowd.

Is Rodrygo willing to leave Madrid?

Although Guardiola and Manchester City remain interested, Rodrygo is not expected to depart from Real Madrid this summer, Madrid Universal reported.

The Brazilian is a central figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and extended his contract with the club last year.

Both Rodrygo and Real Madrid are dedicated to maintaining their partnership, with no imminent plans for a split.

Despite the increased competition from Mbappe, Endrick, and the emerging Arda Guler, Rodrygo's departure seems unlikely.

