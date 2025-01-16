Club Brugge have terminated the contract of Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah after three years at the club.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Black Stars midfielder, who can also play on the flanks, joined the former Belgium champions in 2021 from English club Leicester City.

However, after 53 appearances and two goals for the club, Sowah leaves as a free agent.

Kamal Sowah mutually agrees to part ways with Belgium giants Club Brugge. Photo: Joris Verwijst.

Source: Getty Images

The Right to Dream Academy struggled to command consistent game time at the club and had to spend time on loan at Standard Liege and AZ Alkmaar.

"Kamal Sowah and Club Brugge decided today to terminate their contract by mutual agreement. Sowah joined from Leicester FC in 2021 after impressing during a loan spell at OH Leuven. In recent seasons, the Ghanaian was loaned to Standard Liège and AZ Alkmaar," wrote the club, confirming his departure on their official website.

Before joining Club Brugge, Sowah had enjoyed two successful seasons on loan at OH Leuven.

The versatile midfielder can join any club of his choice in the transfer window now that he is a free agent.

It is unclear which clubs are interested in his services, but Sowah could remain in Belgium, where he has enjoyed a good time in his career.

Sowah was part of the Black Stars team at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh