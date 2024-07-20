Manchester United have already parted ways with several prominent players this summer, yet they remain eager to offload more

Earning £350,000 per week, Casemiro is Manchester United's highest-paid player, and the club is open to receiving offers for the Brazilian

Manchester United have secured the services of highly-rated defender Lenny Yoro and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are prepared to offload several senior players this summer to generate funds for new signings.

The Old Trafford outfit have been very active in the transfer market, securing two recent additions, with French defender Leny Yoro and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee joining Old Trafford.

Zirkzee is expected to alleviate some of the goal-scoring pressure from Rasmus Hojlund, while highly regarded teenager Leny Yoro bolsters the defense following Raphael Varane's departure.

United are also considering bringing in another defender before the transfer window closes, targeting Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt.

It has also been reported that Paris Saint-Germain's defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte is under consideration, per Yahoo Sports.

With Yoro's transfer fee potentially rising to £59 million and Zirkzee costing £42.5 million, it is evident that United needs to balance their finances through player sales.

The club has already sold Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, and Alvaro Fernandez for substantial fees, and Donny van de Beek has also departed.

Anthony Martial's exit as a free agent at the end of last season significantly reduced the wage bill, as his final contract paid him £250,000 per week.

Which six players could leave Man United?

ESPN reports that the Glazers are willing to sell Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the club is open to offers for Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro.

The reports further state that United are prepared to loan out Antony if the borrowing club covers his wages.

Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, and Eriksen are all in the final year of their contracts, potentially fetching significant sums to enhance United's transfer budget.

Casemiro, who has two years left on his contract but underperformed last season, is a financial burden as United's highest-paid player, earning £350,000 per week.

Ten Hag explains why United signed Joshua Zirkzee

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh reported that Erik ten Hag has explained the rationale behind United's acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee during the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag believes Zirkzee will bring a new dynamic to his Manchester United squad.

The former Bayern Munich forward, versatile enough to play across the front line, is anticipated to make a significant impact on the Red Devils' 2024-25 campaign.

