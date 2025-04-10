Benjamin Etornam Abotsi: KNUST Level 300 Tech Genius Develops AI Tool, Ghanaians React
- A brilliant KNUST student has developed an Artificial Intelligence tool that can aid students in learning
- An X post sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the AI tool can generate study questions from uploaded notes
- The young man's innovation has generated loud applause from netizens who saw the post on the X handle of VoK Live
A Level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has mesmerised Ghanaians with his amazing talent and innovation.
The intelligent young man has built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that can aid students in studying.
According to an X post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the AI tool can generate study questions from uploaded notes.
Benjamin's innovation has been admired by many, especially his schoolmates and lecturers at the prestigious Ghanaian University.
Speaking on his motivation for developing the tool, Benjamin told VoK Live that he needed something to focus on after losing his best friend, which triggered the idea for Prep AI life.
See the post of Benjamin's invention below:
