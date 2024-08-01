Ghana's Olympic Games contingent have been preparing ahead of their various events

The team spent time with their Botswanan counterparts engaged in a dance battle

Abdul Rasheed Saminu represented Ghana, displaying his dance skills to the team

Ghanaian athletes at the Olympic Games in Paris joined their Botswanan counterparts for an entertaining moment as they prepared for their events.

Ghana has only participated in one event, which was the 100m swimming freestyle for men with Harry Stacey representing the country.

Rasheen Saminu engages Botswanan athlete in a battle dance at Paris Olympic Games. Photo: @TrackGazette @USFXCTF.

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, the country was unable to progress in swimming but will return to the pool on Friday, with Joselle Mensah contesting in the women's 50m freestyle.

Meanwhile, in a video shared on social media, the sprint team were spotted engaging Botswana in a dance contest with being represented by 200m runner Abdul Raheed Saminu.

Saminu and his track mates will begin their Paris 2024 adventure on Friday with various events set to begin on Track and Field.

Ghana will participate in 100m, 200m and 4X100 events on the track with Rosemary Yeboah representing Ghana in high jump.

Ghana eyes success on the track

The West African nation will be represented by six athletes in track and field at the Olympic Games in Paris, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Flagbearer Joseph Paul Amoah will join Benjamin Azamati, Saminu, Isaac Botsio and Fuseini Ibrahim for the 4X100m race.

Azamati is Ghana's sole representative in 100m while Saminu will also participate in the 200m.

Yeboah, who won gold at the African Games made history by becoming Ghana's first-ever athlete to participate in high jump.

Stacey finishes seventh in heat

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Harry Stacey failed to progress in the heats for the 100m freestyle reducing Ghana's chances of winning a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Ghanaian swimmer placed seventh in heat four with a time of 51.12 seconds, ruling him out of qualification to the next round.

Stacey, who qualified via the wild card, was participating in his first-ever Olympic Games in Paris.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh