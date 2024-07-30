Ghana began their Olympic Games in Paris on Tuesday in the Swimming 100m freestyle heat

Swimmer Harry Stacey represented Ghana in the event on his Olympic Games debut in France

The talented swimmer finished seventh in the heat and will have to wait for other results to qualify

Ghana's chances of winning a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games became slimmer after swimmer Harry Stacey failed to progress in the heats for the 100m freestyle.

The Ghanaian swimmer placed seventh in heat four with a time of 51.12 seconds, ruling him out of qualification to the next round.

Stacey, who qualified via the wild card, was participating in his first-ever Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghanaian swimmer Harry Stacey participating at the African Games. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaSwimming.

He was one of two swimmers representing Ghana at the multi-sport event currently ongoing in the French capital.

Meanwhile, Nicolai Antoniou of Cyprus, Jayhan Odlum-Smith of Saint Lucia and Yussif Almatooshi of UAE finished in the top three spots.

Ghanaians react to Stacey's performance

@_benin_ posted:

Not a good start for Ghana at the #Paris2024 Olympics as swimmer Harry Stacey finished seventh in heat 4 of the 100m freestyle event.

@Sefaa_b added:

Harry Stacey finishes his 100m men’s heat 4 freestyle in 51.12. The 24-year-old swimmer took seventh place - out of 8 competitors

@delaliphrank wrote:

Ghana’s swimmer Harry Stacey finishes 7th in his heat with a time of 51.12s. He has to wait for other heats to know if he can qualify to the semis

@Iamamanoa posted:

Harry Stacey places 7th in the 100m freestyle at the Paris Olympics. Better luck next time

@kba_LFC wrote:

Harry Stacey of Ghana finished 7th in his 100meters F Heat. A good effort but he unfortunately may not qualify for the next round!

@Kwadwo_Hemeng added:

Harry Stacey good job lad, we’ll get them next Olympics

Ghanaian athletes dazzle in Paris

