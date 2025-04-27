Antonio Rudiger completely lost his temper at the end of the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid

The center-back was furious after Kylian Mbappé fouled Eric Garcia in the build-up to a key moment

Moments after the referee blew for a foul, Rudiger hurled an object from the touchline, narrowly missing the match official

Antonio Rudiger is expected to face a heavy punishment after attempting to throw an ice pack at the referee during Real Madrid’s dramatic Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

An extra-time winner from Jules Kounde sealed a 3-2 victory for the Catalan giants, earning them their 32nd Copa del Rey title.

Antonio Rudiger attempts to stop Dani Olmo from launching an attack during the Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash. Photo by Maria Gracia Jimenez.

Barcelona dominated the early stages of the match and took the lead when Pedri fired a stunning strike into the top corner.

Kylian Mbappé pulled Real Madrid level with a free-kick early in the second half, before Aurelien Tchouameni completed the turnaround with a late header.

Barcelona, shaken but determined, responded through Ferran Torres, who calmly rounded Thibaut Courtois and slotted into an empty net to force extra time.

In a tense and dramatic finish, Jules Kounde struck late to secure a memorable victory for Barcelona, sparking furious protests from Real Madrid players over the referee’s decisions.

The reigning European champions were initially awarded a penalty, but the decision was quickly overturned after an offside was spotted in the build-up.

Rudiger facing lenthy ban after red card

The reversal triggered an explosive reaction from Rudiger, who had already been substituted and was standing near the bench.

In a fit of rage, the former Chelsea defender tore an ice pack from his leg and attempted to hurl it toward the referee, before trying to confront the official, only to be restrained by members of Real Madrid’s coaching staff.

Rudiger was shown a red card for his outburst, with Lucas Vazquez also sent off after his own angry protest.

Given the severity of Rudiger’s actions, further disciplinary measures are likely to follow.

Per Cadena SER, the German defender could be suspended four to 12 games.

Meanwhile, according to @Rodra10_97, a journalist for Relevo, both Vinicius and Jude Bellingham were reportedly sent off for their actions after the match, though the dismissals have yet to be officially confirmed.

Antonio Rudiger lost his cool as Real Madrid were narrowly beaten by Barcelona.

Real Madrid to go trophyless?

The defeat leaves Real Madrid staring at the possibility of finishing the season without a major trophy. Although they remain in the La Liga title race, they must overcome a four-point gap behind Barcelona with just five games to go.

A trophyless campaign would cast serious doubt over Carlo Ancelotti’s future at the Bernabeu, despite his recent insistence that he hopes to remain in charge — a decision that may no longer be his to make.

Earlier this month, Ancelotti reflected:

"In football, anything can happen. Are you ever really surprised by what goes on? Nothing surprises me. As I’ve always said, I love this job. I loved my first spell here, and I’m enjoying this second one just as much. I want it to continue for as long as possible. When the day comes that it ends, I’ll simply be grateful and tip my hat to this great club."

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid return to action on Sunday with a home clash against Celta Vigo, before heading to face Barcelona in another El Clásico showdown on May 11.

