Spain’s biggest rivals are set to clash as Barcelona host Real Madrid in the 2025 Copa del Rey final on Saturday

The Blaugrana have had the edge in recent El Clásico encounters, winning the last three meetings

However, tensions flared ahead of the final as Barcelona fans have stirred controversy by burning a Kylian Mbappé shirt

Barcelona fans gathered outside Seville for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid have stirred controversy by burning Kylian Mbappé’s shirt.

The fierce rivalry will intensify on Saturday night as Barcelona, 31-time winners of the prestigious cup, face off against 20-time winners Real Madrid.

Barcelona Fans Burn Mbappé Shirt Ahead of Copa del Rey Final Against Real Madrid

Barcelona’s goal is not just to claim the Copa del Rey but to complete a treble, as they currently top La Liga and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid, who were eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals and sit second in La Liga, are determined to win the Copa del Rey to prevent Barcelona from achieving their treble ambitions.

The match has already been marred by accusations from Real Madrid over referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea's neutrality, adding more fuel to the rivalry.

Barcelona fans burn Mbappe's shirt

As tensions rise, Barcelona fans outside Seville have decided to burn the shirt of Kylian Mbappé, in a move aimed at mocking the French superstar.

A video shared on social media shows fans singing chants and filming themselves as they set fire to the shirt.

This follows earlier instances where Barcelona supporters were heard chanting threats against Vinicius Jr. ahead of the final.

Although Mbappé is unlikely to feature in the match due to a fitness issue, Barcelona fans are using the moment to target him, especially after his goal the last time he faced them, even though Real Madrid lost 5-2.

Preview: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The biggest match of the weekend in European football is undoubtedly El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the historic Copa del Rey up for grabs.

For the first time in 11 years, these two giants will meet in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, are aiming to secure their first trophy in a bid for a treble, while Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti hopes to spoil the Catalans' plans, claiming a trophy in what has been a challenging season and easing mounting speculation about his future.

This is a golden opportunity for Los Blancos to bounce back from their disappointing Champions League exit.

For Barcelona, it’s a chance to further assert their dominance over their fiercest rivals and gain vital confidence ahead of the Champions League semifinals.

While both teams remain central to the intense La Liga title race, this weekend, the league takes a backseat as one of football's most storied rivalries reignites with a cup trophy at stake.

