The 2025 Copa del Rey final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid promises to be a high-stakes encounter, marking the third El Clásico of the season as the official starting lineups of the teams have been announced.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, has dominated the previous meetings, securing a 4-0 victory in La Liga at the Bernabéu and a 5-2 win in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah.

As both teams prepare for this crucial match, the confirmed starting lineups have been provided which almost the same as the possible lineups of YEN.com.gh in an earlier report.

Barcelona starting XI vs Real Madrid

Barcelona enters the final with a strong lineup, despite some key absences. The team is expected to field a 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on maintaining possession and exploiting spaces in the opposition's defense.

The defense is anchored by a reliable backline, while the midfield duo provides both defensive cover and creative support.

The attacking trio behind the lone striker is set to apply pressure and create scoring opportunities.​

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Barcelona

Real Madrid, aiming to salvage their season with a Copa del Rey triumph, has named a lineup that blends experience with youthful energy.

The team is likely to adopt a 4-3-3 formation, emphasizing quick transitions and attacking prowess.

The midfield trio is tasked with controlling the tempo and linking defense with attack, while the front three are expected to challenge Barcelona's defense with pace and creativity.​

Copa del Rey final context

This final is not just about silverware; it's a battle of pride and redemption. Barcelona is on the verge of a treble, leading La Liga and having already secured the Spanish Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, eliminated from the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League and trailing in the league, sees this match as an opportunity to end the season on a high note.

The match has been marred by controversy, with referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea expressing emotional distress due to external pressures, highlighting the intense scrutiny surrounding this fixture.

Barcelona's treble dream within reach

For Barcelona, the Copa del Rey final is a crucial step toward an historic treble. Under Hansi Flick’s leadership, the Catalan giants have rediscovered their winning identity, dominating domestically and showing sharpness in cup competitions.

Already crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after dismantling Real Madrid earlier this season, and sitting comfortably atop the La Liga table, Barcelona know that victory in Seville would keep their dream alive.

The players have bought into Flick’s philosophy of high pressing, quick transitions, and relentless attacking football, making them a formidable force on all fronts.

The hunger to reclaim their place among Europe's elite is palpable within the squad.

With the UEFA Champions League semi-finals vs Inter Milan still to come, lifting the Copa del Rey would build critical momentum for the biggest prizes still ahead.

