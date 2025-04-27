Illegal miners were captured installing a new Changfan machine after some soldiers destroyed their old equipment

In the video, the young men shared the process of installation and said they will continue to engage in galamsey

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Illegal miners whose mining machines were destroyed by soldiers have returned to the forest with new equipment to continue with the unlawful act.

Illegal mining, which is popularly referred to as galamsey, has become a menace which the government is fighting.

In a video on X, some young men were captured installing a new Changfan machine. They explained that the machine was a replacement for those that were set on fire earlier.

One of the indicated that they will continue the illegal mining irrespective of the arrests made and measures put in place to curb it.

“The soldiers burnt our machines, but we have gone for a new one. No matter what they do we will continue to engage in galamsey. They burnt two of our Changfan machines.”

The young men covered their faces as they took the video. The one fixing the machine turned his back so his face could not be captured. They possibly did that to prevent security identification and possible arrest.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn galamsey operators

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@evils_only said:

“This is why I said after arresting them and destroying their machine, the soldiers should camp ⛺️ there for months before they live, because there will still come to the gala site, and the soldiers have to come back there again. If so, then we can’t move forward with the operation oo.”

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“The galamsey menace is even worse under this current administration 🤮😪kyer3.”

@iamedemgabby2 said:

“Until those funding their activities are caught, prosecuted and gaoled, this thing will continue..”

@RashBala2 wrote:

“If the government really wants to stop galamsey, Accra is the best place to start. If they tackle Accra concerning galamsey, galamsey cannot survive in the rural areas. Neglecting Accra and coming to the rural areas is like cutting a snake in the middle.”

@JefferyAnkamah said:

“Ama Ghana! This shows how deep the problem runs — it’s no longer just about illegal mining, it’s about a bold defiance of authority. Until the roots of poverty, corruption, and weak enforcement are dealt with, galamsey won’t just survive; it’ll keep evolving right under our noses.”

@amank360 wrote:

“These machines aren't overly expensive to buy. The government needs to figure out a way to handle them. Burning structures won't pose a problem for them.”

"Don't destroy excavators": Mahama to anti-galamsey team

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama cautioned the anti-galamsey team against burning seized equipment.

President John Mahama promised to engage small-scale miners to they can develop a strategy to curb galamsey.

Social media users who saw the video shared their thoughts in the comment section.

