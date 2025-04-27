Antoine Semenyo showcased his goal-scoring prowess by netting against Manchester United on Sunday

His 18th Premier League goal moves him past Michael Essien, placing him fifth on the all-time list for Ghanaian scorers in the competition

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently seen as the frontrunners to sign Semenyo this summer

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring against Manchester United during their Premier League clash on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The Cherries are looking to become the sixth team to complete a league double over the Red Devils this season, hosting Ruben Amorim's side at the Vitality Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring for Bournemouth against Manchester United. Photo: Glyn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

While Andoni Iraola’s men continue their push for European qualification, Manchester United might have one eye elsewhere as they focus on their Europa League ambitions.

Semenyo scores again against Man United

Semenyo fired Bournemouth into the lead in the first half, scoring against Manchester United for the second time this season.

The forward had already found the net in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, helping Andoni Iraola’s side to a dominant 3-0 victory.

This time, he struck in the 23rd minute at the Vitality Stadium, capitalising on a sloppy mistake from United, who were left frustrated after Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams avoided a red card moments earlier.

Why was Adams not sent off?

Adams received a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Alejandro Garnacho, catching the Argentine winger high on the ankle with his studs up.

After a tense VAR review, the booking was upheld, sparing Adams further punishment.

From the resulting free-kick, Manchester United carelessly surrendered possession, allowing Antoine Semenyo to pounce and open the scoring.

How Semenyo scored against Man United?

Patrick Dorgu was dispossessed on the left flank by Adam Smith, who delivered a precise cross into the box.

Evanilson cleverly laid the ball off for Semenyo, who struck it past André Onana to give Bournemouth the lead.

Semenyo now has nine Premier League goals this season, his highest ever tally in the competition.

Semenyo surpasses Essien on Ghanaian Premier League goalscorers list

Semenyo’s strike against Manchester United has moved him up to fourth place among Ghana’s top scorers in Premier League history.

Previously level with Chelsea legend Michael Essien on 17 goals, Semenyo’s latest effort takes his tally to 18.

He is now just three goals behind Andre Ayew (21 goals) and four behind Jeffrey Schlupp (22 goals).

Jordan Ayew leads the list with 41 goals, while Tony Yeboah sits second with 24.

Man United eye move for Semenyo

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently seen as the frontrunners to sign Semenyo this summer.

United boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly a big admirer of the forward and already has plans to incorporate him into a refreshed attack next season.

However, United are expected to face strong competition, with Liverpool and every other top-six club — except Arsenal — also showing interest in the 25-year-old.

Antoine Semenyo now has nine Premier League goals this season, his highest ever tally in the competition. Photo: Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham are another club keeping close tabs on Semenyo as they prepare for a busy summer of squad changes.

Bournemouth, though, are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and have set his valuation at around £70 million.

Al-Nassr interested in Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bournemouth is preparing for a potential £75 million bid from Al Nassr for their top forward, Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries from Bristol City in 2023 for more than £10 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh