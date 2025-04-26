Real Madrid fans are raising concerns about referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea’s neutrality

An old photo has resurfaced showing him with a phone case featuring Lionel Messi’s image

Many supporters now believe he could be biased ahead of the Copa del Rey final

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea is under intense scrutiny ahead of the highly anticipated Copa del Rey final.

The latest chapter of El Clasico will unfold at Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday evening, with Barcelona and Real Madrid set to battle for the prestigious trophy.

Referee for El Clasico Final Under Fire After Messi Connection Emerges

Barcelona are aiming to win the Copa del Rey for a record-extending 32nd time, while Real Madrid seek to claim the title for the 21st time.

Pressure is mounting on Los Blancos to deliver silverware after their recent Champions League elimination.

Real Madrid TV criticises El Clasico referee

However, the build-up to tonight’s showdown has been overshadowed by Real Madrid’s fierce criticism of the officiating team.

The reigning European champions even released a strongly-worded statement, firmly denying any intention of boycotting the match but demanding the removal of referee De Burgos and VAR official Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes.

The statement expressed concerns over the officials' neutrality and suggested they should not be allowed to oversee one of the season’s most crucial matches.

De Burgos, who was born in Bilbao, broke down in front of the media, revealing the immense pressure that Real Madrid TV’s criticism has placed on referees throughout the season.

He is the latest in a series of officials targeted by the club’s channel, heightening tensions ahead of the final.

El Clasico referee uses Messi phone case?

Fueling further controversy, an old photo resurfaced showing De Burgos with a phone case reportedly featuring Lionel Messi’s image.

Real Madrid fans have circulated the image widely on social media, claiming it proves De Burgos supports Barcelona and questioning his impartiality.

Although De Burgos has not issued any public comment regarding the photo, many Real supporters continue to demand his replacement just hours before the final.

@chrisjorden08 wrote:

"The referee for CDR final has Lionel Messi Phone Cover! Big Fan of Barcelona and Messi"

@Xcellent70 added:

·"Because why would they clearly put referee that has Messi picture in his phone as official. Make we Dey go house."

@youngvallen123 posted:

"I have hated this omö alè so much that i knew he was a Barca fan, he was sported in 2023 at Camp Nou with a Messi phone case and he was supposed to ref a Copa del rey final against Real Madrid, it will not work."

What have Barcelona said about the referee?

In February, Real wrote a formal letter of complaint to RFEF and Spain’s High Council for Sports saying Spanish refereeing was ‘rigged’ and ‘completely discredited’.

RFEF later highlighted referees’ concerns over abuse, citing the case of Jose Munuera Montero, who faced a backlash after issuing a red card to Madrid’s England international Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, meanwhile, said on Friday that action should be taken to protect referees.

‘For me, it’s only a sport. It’s only a game. It’s only football… It is our responsibility to protect not only the players but all the people involved in the game,’ Flick said.

