Late Ghanaian forward, Junior Agogo would have turned 45 years old today.

The former Black Stars and Nottingham Forest star sadly passed away on August 22, 2019, leaving football fans in a state of sadness.

However, his legacy stays on following his exploits with the Ghana national team during his playing career.

Junior Agogo in action for Ghana during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/ Gianluigi Guercia.

Source: Getty Images

Agogo is famously remembered for his role at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, scoring the winner in the quarter-final against rivals Nigeria.

The former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield striker went on to score 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Black Stars.

He retired from football in 2012 after a brief spell at Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Agogo remembered on birthday

Former club Nottingham Forest and fans of the Premier League club took to social media to celebrate the late footballer.

@NFFC posted:

"Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 45th birthday."

@BradleyWhite100 added:

"Hat-trick against Gillingham at home and even though Nathan Tyson scored the brace away to Brighton what a shift he put in that night. For some Forest fans there’s Francis and Robertson for others there is Agogo and Holt. Sleep tight Junior - Then. Now. Forever Forest. X"

@Dave1865 wrote:

"I have a memory of going to I think Bristol rovers away, and there being a huge picture up of Agogo… whilst he was playing for us! What a guy he was for us in those dark days in league one"

@GrantFellows2 tweeted:

"One of the heroes to drag us out of that awful division."

Source: YEN.com.gh