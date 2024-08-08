American track star Noah Lyles was wheeled away in a wheelchair after finishing third in the 200m final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo claimed victory, securing his country's first Olympic gold medal in the event and becoming the first African man to win gold in the 200m.

Noah Lyles was beaten by Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in the 200-meter final, though it was soon stated that the American star had contracted COVID-19

Tebogo set a new record with a time of 19.46 seconds, while American Kenny Bednarek took silver with a time of 19.62 seconds. Lyles, who had to settle for bronze, crossed the finish line at 19.70 seconds.

Despite Lyles competing and showing signs of distress, legendary runner Michael Johnson was confident that the medical team had authorized his participation in Thursday's event.

After the race, Johnson provided further insights:

"Medics will have given him the OK to race. He was probably not in danger of anything by racing, other than not being at 100 percent"

After completing the race, Lyles reportedly collapsed and stayed on the ground at the Stade de France for several moments.

He tried to walk off under his own power but dropped to one knee, leading to the need for a wheelchair to assist him in leaving the area.

Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19

According to a BBC report, U.S. Track and Field revealed that Lyles had contracted COVID-19 two days earlier but raced despite being ill.

The sprinter's history of asthma may have compounded the impact of the virus, potentially affecting his performance in the 200m final.

