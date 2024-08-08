Paris 2024: Noah Lyles taken away in wheelchair after winning bronze medal in 200m
American track star Noah Lyles was wheeled away in a wheelchair after finishing third in the 200m final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo claimed victory, securing his country's first Olympic gold medal in the event and becoming the first African man to win gold in the 200m.
Tebogo set a new record with a time of 19.46 seconds, while American Kenny Bednarek took silver with a time of 19.62 seconds. Lyles, who had to settle for bronze, crossed the finish line at 19.70 seconds.
Despite Lyles competing and showing signs of distress, legendary runner Michael Johnson was confident that the medical team had authorized his participation in Thursday's event.
After the race, Johnson provided further insights:
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
"Medics will have given him the OK to race. He was probably not in danger of anything by racing, other than not being at 100 percent"
After completing the race, Lyles reportedly collapsed and stayed on the ground at the Stade de France for several moments.
He tried to walk off under his own power but dropped to one knee, leading to the need for a wheelchair to assist him in leaving the area.
Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID-19
According to a BBC report, U.S. Track and Field revealed that Lyles had contracted COVID-19 two days earlier but raced despite being ill.
The sprinter's history of asthma may have compounded the impact of the virus, potentially affecting his performance in the 200m final.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.