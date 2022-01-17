Nigerians on Twitter have taken a swipe at Ghana for the poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) ongoing in Cameroon.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The troll was started by one Roviel Obong, who tweeted that Nigeria leads Ghana in everything, including the AFCON.

He added, however, that the only thing Ghana can boast of is the stable electricity supply in Ghana, and the government.

A collage of Blacks Stars of Ghana and Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo credit: GFA Communication @completesports.com

Source: Instagram

Obong wrote that Nigeria's Jollof is better than Ghana’s, Nigeria’s music leads Ghana, and their national team Super Eagles, are way ahead of the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghanaians and Nigerians react to Obong’s tweet.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The tweet has triggered massive reactions from both Ghanaians and Nigerian’s online

Martial, for instance, added that they have beautiful beaches than us:

Sisilia argued, however, that Ghana garri is better than Nigeria’s:

Zaddy also admitted that Ghana’s English is better than what is spoken in Nigeria:

But Monique disagreed:

Richie, A Ghanaian, challenged the Nigerians:

Fabri also wrote that Ghana’s English is more pleasing to the ear:

Junior judged that he lived in both countries and would rate Ghana Jollof above Nigeria’s:

Source: YEN.com.gh