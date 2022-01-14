A big scuffle broke out after Ghana drew 1-1 with Gabon in their second match at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) in Cameroun.

The Black Stars faced the Panthers in their second match of the tournament in Yaounde on Friday, January 14, 2022.

After losing 1-0 to Morocco in their first game, the Black Stars needed a win to put their destiny of qualification into their own hands.

But after taking an early lead in the 19th minute through a ferocious strike from the captain of the side, Dede Ayew, the Gabonese equalised in the 82nd.

After the referee blew his final whistle, a fight broke out between the Black Stars players and their opponents.

The Ghana players had been angered that the Gabon team did not return play to them prior to their equaliser. In the lead up to the Gabon goal, Ghana's Daniel Kyereh had gone down with Baba Rahman playing the ball to touch.

But when play resumed, Gabon did not return the ball to Ghana in the spirit of fair play and went ahead to score.

In the ensuing scuffle, Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh who was a late substitute was given a red card for violent conduct. He was seen hitting a Gabon player.

A video of the scuffle has popped up on social media:

