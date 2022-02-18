The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for their fourth World Cup after eliminating Nigeria via a 1-1 aggregate on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana took the lead thanks to Thomas Partey's long-range strike in the 15th minute but the Nigerians restored parity through a controversial penalty.

John Dumelo, 4 other Celebrities Celebrate Ghana's Qualification (Photo credit: Instagram/John Dumelo and Nana Aba Anamoah)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars then held their guns despite persistent pressure from the Super Eagles to quality ti the mundial that will take place in Qatar in November this year.

Following the four-time African champions' qualification, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Instagram to celebrate that achievement.

YEN.com.gh has complied 6 top Ghanaian celebrities that went 'crazy' after the final whistle.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. John Dumelo:

The renowned actor released a video of Ghanaians celebrating after the referee brought the game to an end.

These fans in the video were seen singing and dancing as they couldn't believe Ghana's qualification.

Captioning the video, Dumelo wrote, "I told you they were super CHICKENS!! congrats Black stars!!!."

2. Nana Aba Anamoah:

The celebrated broadcaster also joined the celebration on Instagram as she released a picture she took while watching the game on TV.

In the photo, the players were seen celebrating the hard-fought qualification in grandstyle.

3. Cookie Tee:

In a self-recording, Cookie Tee couldn't control her joy as she wanted to enter the TV to celebrate with the players.

She admitted how she couldn't deal with the pressure today. The TV star went on to heap praises on the team.

4. Akuapem Poloo:

The video vixen and actress never disappointed her followers as she released a lovely photo to celebrate the qualification.

In the photo, she was seen rocking in the country's colours looking awesome.

5. Abeiku Santana:

Santana subtly mocked the Nigerians by consoling them in a photo he released on his page.

In the photo, two guys were seen painted themselves with Ghana and Nigerian colours.

The Ghanaian was seen consoling the Nigerian.

Video of Thomas Partey's goal against Nigeria that took Ghana to the world cup

Thomas Partey latched unto the ball at the edge of the opponent's goal post and let lose to give Ghana an early lead.

Ghana has qualified for the World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria on the return leg in Abuja.

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey sent the whole country into raptures after his first-half strike in front of Nigeria's goal gave Ghana an early lead.

Source: YEN.com.gh