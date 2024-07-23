Mikel Arteta experienced a bittersweet experience after Spain pipped England to the 2024 European Championship

The Arsenal boss explained he was excited his home country won but, in the same vein, heartbroken the Three Lions lost

Meanwhile, the Spaniard will hope to get the Gunners over the line in the 2024/25 season after finishing behind Man City last term

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has revealed the emotional rollercoaster he experienced after England lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

Arteta, a Spaniard working in England, found himself torn between his native country and his current home.

Mikel Arteta has explained why he felt sad after England lost the 2024 Euros despite being Spanish. Photos by NurPhoto and Shaun Botterill.

The 42-year-old tactician was conflicted over his allegiances, especially as Spain's victory came with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, which overshadowed Cole Palmer's stunning goal for England, per NBC News.

Arteta shares his thoughts on Spain winning Euro 2024

Reflecting on the match, Arteta expressed pride in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph and acknowledged the significant effort required to win such a major competition.

"I’m extremely proud of my country [Spain], and it was a great moment for us to win [the Euro 2024]," Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal’s website.

"This generation had to really earn it in the last few years to get that belief."

Why Arsenal boss felt sad after England's Euro 2024 final loss?

The former Manchester City assistant coach also felt a sense of sadness for his players on the English team, wanting the best for them during a difficult period.

"At the same time, I was sad because you love your players and you want the best for them, and it was a tough moment for them."

How many Arsenal players featured in the 2024 Euro final?

Interestingly, Arteta had players on both sides of the final. David Raya was an unused substitute for Spain, while Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka played the entire match for England.

However, Aaron Ramsdale did not get any minutes in the final.

