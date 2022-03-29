A video has popped up showing players of the Black Stars in their dressing after their game against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Stars held much-fancied Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja. With the first leg in Kumasi ending 0-0, the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup on the away goal rule.

Following the end of the game, the players were virtually forced off the pitch as angry fans of the Super Eagles invaded the pitch.

While their celebration was cut short by the rampaging fans, they took it into the dressing, their latest video indicates.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, all the players were seen shouting in excitement. Many of them had their phones out to take selfies.

