Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has come under backlash for remaining silent amid Enzo Fernandez's raging racist scandal

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been condemned and labelled 'selfish' by a former Premier League striker

Meanwhile, the player in question, Enzo, could face varying degrees of sanctions, including fines and bans

Lionel Messi has been heavily criticised by former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole for his silence on Enzo Fernandez's racism controversy.

The Argentine captain has not commented on the video Fernandez filmed and posted on Instagram after La Albiceleste's Copa America triumph.

Lionel Messi has been told he's 'selfish' for remaining silent on Enzo Fernandez's racism saga. Photos by Buda Mendes and Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

The video, which contains discriminatory and offensive language, has sparked widespread discussion and backlash.

Enzo, at the centre of the saga, has since apologised for his racial misstep, but this did not shield him from criticism from the global football community, including some of his Chelsea teammates, Eurosport reports.

In response, Chelsea has launched an investigation and according to a sports lawyer, Fernandez could face sanctions ranging from fines to bans.

Amid the controversy, Messi has not expressed his stance, even as several of Fernandez's Argentina teammates have defended him.

Reports indicate that Messi was not on the team bus when the video was filmed, and according to Rodrigo de Paul, the 37-year-old against excessive celebrations.

However, some in the football community view Messi's silence as irresponsible and lacking leadership.

Ex-Premier League star slams 'selfish' Lionel Messi

Carlton Cole, speaking to talkSPORT, emphasised that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner cannot afford to remain silent on the issue.

"We need to hear from Messi," Cole insisted. "You’ve got to speak up about this. This is more than just Enzo. Messi is the main guy there."

Cole urged the Inter Miami superstar to denounce Fernandez's behaviour, suggesting that failing to do so would imply indifference to the feelings of black teammates.

"He’s the captain. He needs to say something about this behaviour," Cole stated.

"Otherwise, it’s just like he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care how I feel; he doesn’t care how some of his black teammates feel."

Cole also condemned Messi, labelling him selfish if he remained silent.

"If he doesn’t speak out, it shows me that he’s selfish. I condemn him. Simple as that."

Enzo Fernandez found guilty of new offence

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Enzo Fernandez can't catch a break.

The embattled Argentina star, already at the centre of a racism controversy, has been found guilty of a new offence.

Fernandez has been convicted of failing to identify himself as the driver of a Porsche involved in a driving offence in Carmarthenshire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh