Asante Kotoko have announced the start of work at the Adako Jachie Sports Complex in Kumasi

The Porcupine Warriors are building a new complex, which will have several training pitches

The former Ghana Premier League champions are preparing for the start of the new season

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have started the process of building a new state-of-the-art training facility in Kumasi.

The former Ghana Premier League champions, who train at the Adako Jachie complex, will move to a different location for the new project.

The Porcupine Warriors are taking the first steps in transforming the face of the club, which has long been one of its major priorities.

Asante Kotoko start work on new training facility at Adako Jachie in Kumasi.

The project known as the King's Project is already underway with the Reds announcing the start of work.

"We are delighted to announce the commencement of the transformation of Adako Jachie into a state-of-the-art training facility. This ambitious project, fully funded by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be executed in multiple phases. Today marks the beginning of Phase One. Stay tuned for updates as we progress in building a world-class training hub," wrote Asante Kotoko on X.

The team has begun preparations ahead of the start of the new season.

Kotoko sacks over 20 players

The Porcupine Warriors, as part of restructuring, released twenty-two players at the end of last season, as reported by Graphic Sports.

The players allowed to leave included captain Danlad Ibrahim and his deputy Richmond Lamptey. Enoch Morrison, one of the best players on the team last season was also released by the Porcupine Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi-based club have been active in the market, and have signed six players including two Sudanese players and one Congolese.

The Ghana Premier League will resume on September 6, 2024.

Kotoko beat Hearts in Democracy Cup

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned home with the bragging rights after beating eternal rivals Hearts of Oak to win the inaugural edition of the Democracy Cup.

The Democracy Cup, the first of its kind, was initiated by Ghana's Parliament to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

Before the game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the Members of Parliament faced former Black Stars players in an exciting match.

