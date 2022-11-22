Saudi Arabia recorded a big upset at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after defeating Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opening match

The victory saw Saudi fans hitting the streets around the Lusail Stadium to celebrate their stunning victory

A video has popped up showing the fans teasing Argentina's captain Lionel Messi with his rival Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'siuuu' celebration

Football fans from Saudi Arabia, who are in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are on cloud nine after their team beat Argentina in their opening game.

The Al-Suqour Al-Akhdhar of Saudi pipped Argentina in their Group C encounter on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in what Sportsbrief describes as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

The Saudis came from a goal down in the first half, a 10th-minute penalty scored by Lionel Messi, to score two quick goals in the second half to record a memorable victory.

Following the match, Saudi Arabia's fans jumped onto the streets surrounding the Lusail Stadium in jubilant moods.

Saudi Arabia fans tease Messi with Ronaldo's 'Siuuu'

In a video shared on Instagram by the football blog @433, the Saudi fans were seen shouting and dancing on the streets.

Clad in their green and white colours, the fans were so excited and decided to throw in a tease. Knowing the rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudis celebrated with the Portuguese's famous 'siuuu'. Everyone of them jumped and stretched their arms and legs open as they landed on the ground.

See the video below:

