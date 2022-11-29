After Ghana vs South Korea match, Jordan Ayew walked into the stands to hug his beautiful wife

The Ghanaian star, who was instrumental in Ghana's win, had so much pain in his eyes as he shared the emotional moment with his family

The video touched many Ghanaian hearts, as many opined that Jordan was emotional because of the bashing from Ghanaians

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has sparked reactions on social media after a video of him walking into the stands to hug his wife after the Ghana vs South Korea match popped up.

Jordan Ayew Close To Tears As He Hugs His Wife In The Stands Source: fantitv on TikTok

An emotional Ayew had so much pain in his eyes as he shared the beautiful win with his family.

Jordan was close to tears as he held on tightly to the pretty lady. The video touched the hearts of many fans as they felt bad for Ayew.

Many believed that Jordan was emotional because of the backlash he received from Ghanaians.

Jordan Ayew's selection for the South Korea match was met with mixed reactions before the start of the game, but the star striker proved his worth as he put in a Man of The Match-worthy performance.

Jordan was instrumental for the Black Stars and created numerous chances, and assisted the second goal of the match, which Mohamed Kudus scored. The Black Stars gallantly defeated South Korea 3:2, bringing many Ghanaians joy.

Footage Of Jordan Ayew Hugging His Wife, Sparks Conversation

Coachella1992 said

The Ayew brothers has been maltreated on so many occasions and ya can see pain in their eyes whenever they in Ghana jersey but it is all love ❤️

jeffreydelasi also wrote:

i dunno but I feel if Ghanaians hadn't scolded him he wouldn't have displayed his skills today

LOUISA commented:

The same people that insulted him are here saying he is actually good and blah blah fear Ghanaians

