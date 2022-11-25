It was a lovely moment as movie star Nana Ama McBrown and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi met at Ghana's game against South Korea in Qatar.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Black Stars locked horns with South Korea in their second game in Group H at the 2022 FIFA 2022 World Cup.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars recorded a 3-2 victory over the South Koreans, with Salisu Mohammed and Mohammed Kudus achieving the goals.

Nana Ama McBrown met Mr Eazi at Ghana's game against South Korea Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

McBrown and Mr Eazi meet at Ghana vs South Korea game

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was among the crowd at the Education City Stadium, and so was Mr Eazi.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The two spotted each other after the game ended in excitement for Ghana, and it was all love between the two stars.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page @ghhyper1, Mr Eazi was spotted interacting with one of the Ghanaian fans.

McBrown, who was standing just nearby, saw Mr Eazi, and she could not hide her feelings as she shouted in excitement. She then hugged Mr Eazi tightly and asked what he wanted Ghanaians to do for him.

See the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh