Former Black Stars captain and striker, Asamoah Gyan, has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians after he did his victory dance move after Ghana won its match against South Korea

The match, which took place on November 28, 2022, at the Education City stadium in Qatar, saw the Black Stars score three goals while South Korea scored two

The video has generated incredible reactions from Ghanaians as they watched Gyan jubilate after the Ghana win

Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, displayed his legendary victory dance moves on live tv inside the studios of Super Sports after Ghana won its match against South Korea.

After a nip and tuck game, Ghana won three goals to two against South Korea after 90 minutes of game time and close to 11 minutes of injury time.

In jubilating after the Black Stars' victory, Baby Jet, as he is affectionately called, did his iconic victory dance moves, which he usually does anytime he scores a goal for the Black Stars.

Wearing his suit vest over his long-sleeve shirt and rocking it with a pair of trousers, Asamoah danced with so much energy and happiness as he did his "Ewole Monko" moves.

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they hail the former Black Stars striker and captain of the Ghana National team.

Videos of Asamoah Gyan doing his legendary dance moves goes viral, excites many Ghanaians

@mauraesio opined:

Like, we get strikers like you for the top there now er hm….BJ3!!!!!!

@ShawkiyaD opined:

Always a GUY✌️❤️

@Inkredible_B said:

Baby Jet no dey joke oo

@miz_lomo commentted:

I miss this dance

@TheKwameMensah remarked:

I have said this on various media and public platforms that @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 is one of the most passionate and greatest Ghanaian sportsmen ever. You can't hate a guy for his strong love for his country.

@Georges402 commented:

Ewole monko

@shesuthman said:

lmaooo I really love this man

