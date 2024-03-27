Kobbie Mainoo was awarded the Man of the Match award in his first-ever start for the English national team against Belgium

The midfielder was brilliant in the middle of the field for The Three Lions, alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice

The friendly match ended 2:2, and many people are excited for Mainoo, who got called up to the English national team recently

Ghanaian-born English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was awarded the Man of the Match in his debut start for the English national team against Belgium. The match, which ended in a 2:2 draw, saw Mainoo shine brilliantly in the midfield, playing alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Kobbie Mainoo holding his Man Of The Match award. Photo Source: Fabrizio Romano

Mainoo’s performance was spectacular. The 18-year-old played out his duties in the middle of the park very well. From defending to chance creation, he excelled brilliantly.

While playing for The Three Lions, Mainoo showed maturity and skill beyond his years, earning him praise from both fans and his teammates, specifically Jude Bellingham, who called him a brilliant player in a post-match interview.

Mainoo’s call-up to the English national team was recent, but he has already made a significant impact. His Man of the Match award in his first-ever start shows how talented the young man is. Since Tuesday night, Mainoo has been trending all over social media, with fans sharing their opinion on his performance.

Kobbie Mainoo excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

haraohAC said:

Not bad of a player really like his performance today

Empire8x commented:

He deserve that what a game he have well played

connelpounds reacted:

I was hearing name like Caciedo Rice and Jude Manioo is the best midfielder in the world Arthur with ur keyboard

