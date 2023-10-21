Ghanaian comic Akrobeto welcomed former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand on his Real News show

They discussed Bertrand's time as a footballer and the experiences of playing football in England

Akrobeto also asked questions about the Ghanaian cuisine the English footballer has eaten since coming to Ghana

Ghanaian comic Akrobeto hosted former Chelsea fullback Ryan Bertrand on his Real News show on UTV.

They spoke about Bertrand's time as a footballer and the insults they get in Ghana and England for not playing well.

Akrobeto welcomed Ryan Bertrand to his show for an interview. Source: Facebook/@Akrobeto/@UTV

Source: Facebook

Akrobeto listed a few insults one will likely hear at a Ghanaian football stadium for the bemused Bertrand.

The topic of Bertand's worst game came up, of which he cited the 9-0 loss to Leicester City, where he was also sent off.

Akrobeto mocked him a little for that, asking, "Were you sleeping?"

They also talked about Ghanaian cuisine, of which Bertrand said he had eaten Jollof.

Akrobeto urged him to try Banku and Fufu, two of Ghana's most popular dishes.

Bertrand said he was in Ghana to visit friends and understand football and sports in the country. He arrived on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Akrobeto leaves a message for Ola Michael after sensational shoe trends

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto addressed Ola Michael's funny-looking shoes.

According to the veteran actor, Ola Michael should have dressed well since he knew he was going on national TV. Akrobeto advised the radio host to invest in his appearance because he is a celebrity. He then gave the shoe a name and composed a song honouring it.

In a few hours, the video had garnered over 10,000 organic likes. Many who watched it could not stop laughing at Akrobeto's hilarious facial expression.

Akrobeto displays exciting dance moves at Dr Likee and Shatta Wale's up-exercise

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto entertained volunteers at the Shaxi Kumasi Launch clean-up exercise.

The veteran actor livened the working mode with jokes and a splendid dance display that sent the crowd jeering in happiness.

Many who watched the video pointed out how volunteers warmly received Akrobeto at the venue with reverence and respect.

People hailed the comedian for being a solid pillar in the local entertainment industry in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh